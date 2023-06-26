Rainy weather for the final day of the National Canoeing Championships

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last day for the Open Canoe Slalom National Championships was Sunday. More than sixty competitors were hoping to secure the win. The weather put a damper on things canceling the downriver race and slowing things down a bit.

“If we have thunder and lighting. I believe it is like seven miles, everybody is off the course and we wait it out,” said Bruce Koch, a judge.

Luckily, the rain and thunder subsided quickly, and the Open Canoe Slalom Championships resumed after the break. Competitors could focus on what they came for and some traveled a long way to be there.

“We get people from the New England area, the Southeast, Alabama, Georgia, out West like Montana, and Canadians normally come. In the past a few people from Japan have come over as well,” said competitor Erin Achatz from Wausau.

Achatz canoed with a partner and it’s very different compared to doing it on your own.

“There’s a lot more instinct involved. You kind of got to watch the boat, there’s more boat to work with that type of thing and just knowing you have another person is and what skills they have and how you can mesh together and work together to make it down the course with hopefully not touching too many gates,” said Achatz.

Bruce Koch helps monitor these gates making sure people are following the rules.

“We have had paddlers come down this course and just beating the living daylight out of all the gates because they went around, missed a gate and that’s fifty seconds I add onto their time,” said Koch.

Organizers say they are grateful for the support this year. If you want to learn more about slalom canoeing check out Wausau Whitewater for lessons.

