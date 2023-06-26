News and First Alert Weather App
Public input meeting planned Monday regarding Kennedy Park in Weston master plan

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A public input meeting will be held Monday evening regarding a master plan for Kennedy Park in Weston.

Kennedy Park is a 38-acre park that houses an aquatic center, pavilions, baseball field, skate park and much more.

It is bordered by Neupert Avenue to the north, Jelinek Avenue to the south and Alta Verde Street and Alderson Street to the west and east, respectively.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Weston Municipal Center. The presentation will begin at 6:40 p.m.

