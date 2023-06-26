Private jets and charter planes to increase at CWA, area airports

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Airport and Wausau Downtown Airport can expect a large number of charter planes and private jets during the U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point.

Calls from pilots have come in to let the airports know of the anticipated arrivals and both airports said they are ready for the incoming air traffic.

“Even if we double the amount of activity or more we still have plenty of capacity to accommodate anybody who wants to get here,” said CWA Director Brian Grefe.

“We will take what we can get and are happy to provide whatever service we can to make their stay in central Wisconsin better,” Wausau Downtown Airport Manager and President of Wausau Flying Service John Chmiel said.

The Wausau Downtown Airport expects at least a half dozen aircraft, more than usual in a shorter period of time. Chmiel said the ease of the airport is that they can provide services specific to people without the worry of travel time and security.

CWA is one of the sponsors of the U.S. Senior Open along with Lexus, who has currently filled one of the parking lots at CWA with vehicles for players and travelers to use during the week.

Overall, the goal of both airports is to get people to their destination fast and efficiently making their airport and U.S. Senior Open experience easy.

