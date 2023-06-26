NBC Sports analyst Mark Rolfing talks about SentryWorld, who the contenders will be for the U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - NBC Sports golf analyst Mark Rolfing spoke with Noah Manderfeld to give insight about SentryWorld, and who he expects to be contending on the final day Sunday.

Below is a transcript of the interview:

Noah: “You’ve been around golfer for a long time covered a lot of U.S. Senior Opens specifically, you’ve been here on the course, what’s your first impressions?”

Mark Rolfing: “It’s way different than I thought it was going to be. I know SentryWorld pretty well, but I’ve never seen it getting ready for a championship like this. It is going to feel more like a U.S. Open than the U.S. Senior Open. This rough is high, the fairways are narrow, it is going to play more difficult. And it’s a more precision oriented course than I had really envisioned SentryWorld being.”

Noah: “When you look at which holes are going to be the ones to look at, what have you found out?”

Mark Rolfing: “I’m focusing on four holes, two on the front, five and nine, two on the back, 13 and 17. Those are going to be kind of the pivotal holes. You’re gonna see some big swings. If they get the ball in play, the holes are pretty easy. You get them out of play and they’re really hard. There’s not much in between. I don’t know who’s going to beat Steve Stricker, I really don’t. The key is going to be how many wedges can you get in your hand in a round at SentryWorld, and my guess is somewhere between seven and eight times a player is going to have a wedge in his hand and there is nobody in the world not on any tour. Anywhere. That’s better with a wedge than Steve Stricker.”

Noah: “The Wisconsin guy. When you talk about Steve, what have you seen from him that that makes him so dangerous?”

Mark Rolfing: “Discipline. He is the most disciplined player I’ve ever seen. He never varies. He never tries to pressure pressure himself into doing something he’s not capable of and and you’ll see a great discrepancy between him and [Padraig Harrington]. I mean, those are the two favorites. But Harrington is gonna come out here. I can almost guarantee and try to overpower this place. That’s what he does. I think if he plays that kind of game and Stricker plays his game, Stricker will beat him.”

Noah: “I think we like to hear that. We know Harrington and Stricker, who are some of the names that people should look out for?”

Mark Rolfing: “This thing screams Steven Alker. He’s from New Zealand, won the Charles Schwab Cup on the senior tour last year. Again, it’s gonna be a precision kind of guy, a player like a Miguel Ángel Jiménez. Not a flashy sort of player. It’s going to be a guy that can plot his way around every day. Shoot four 68′s, or maybe, let’s say to 68 to 67. That gets you to 12-14 under I think that’s where it’ll be.”

Noah: “What about Jerry Kelly?”

Mark Rolfing: “I love Kelly’s chances. Kelly’s not the big hitter like Harrington is but he’s a really good short game player. Stricker will be able to stay calm. If things start going bad out here, I always wonder about Jerry. Will he be able to deal with the emotions of getting a bad bounce here at 18? If the ball just kicks a little right goes a foot another up, now you can’t even go for the green.”

“Wisconsin Sports fans in general are big routers, they love to route they love their favorites. They love their packers love their brewers. They love Kelly and Stricker so I think both those guys are going to have a big advantage they’ll have a big home course advantage.”

