News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man and stepson, 14, die after hiking in extreme heat in Texas national park

Officials say a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking the...
Officials say a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking the Marufo Vega Trail in extreme heat at Texas' Big Bend National Park.(Source: NPS photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (AP) - A Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park in West Texas, according to officials.

The 31-year-old man had been hiking the Marufo Vega Trail on Friday with his two stepsons, ages 14 and 21.

Temperatures at the time were 119 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius), according to the National Park Service. The park, like other parts of Texas, is experiencing extreme heat with daily high temperatures ranging from 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) to 119 degrees Fahrenheit.

The 14-year-old became sick during the hike and lost consciousness.

His stepfather hiked back to his vehicle while the boy’s older brother tried to carry him back to the trailhead, according to the park service.

Authorities were first alerted about the emergency at 6 p.m. CDT on Friday. A team of park rangers and U.S. Border Patrol agents reached the scene at 7:30 p.m. and found the 14-year-old had died.

Authorities began looking for the father and at 8 p.m. they found that his vehicle had crashed over an embankment at Boquillas Overlook. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the park service said.

The names of the two victims were not immediately released by authorities, and the causes of their deaths was not immediately known.

“The Marufo Vega Trail winds through extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs within the hottest part of Big Bend National Park. No shade or water makes this strenuous trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of summer,” the park service said in a news release.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joey (left) and Sam (right) Hauser after practicing at SPASH.
Hauser brothers talk NBA Draft, Joey’s new contract
Showers & storms Saturday evening.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms into Sunday with much needed rainfall
Some hotels are sold out ahead of US Open golf event
Rooms filling up quickly in Stevens Point ahead of U.S. Senior Open
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
Heather O'Neill booking photo
Merrill woman charged with attempting to kill autistic teenage son

Latest News

Big Daddy Kane performs a medley at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft...
BET Awards honor hip-hop’s 50 years and legends like Busta Rhymes, Takeoff
Madison native Jerry Kelly ready for U.S. Senior Open, chance to play alongside Steve Stricker
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Jerry Kelly taking practice swings during a session at Sentry World.
Madison native Jerry Kelly ready for U.S. Senior Open, chance to play alongside Steve Stricker
Dogs and their owners walked alongside the Wisconsin River in Stevens Point.
Humane Society of Portage County uses “Walk for Wags” to honor fallen war dogs