News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Lighting strike causes small fire at Rhinelander area property

Lightning strike cause damage
Lightning strike cause damage(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lightning is to blame for a small fire near Rhinelander.

Pine Lake Fire Rescue responded to the report of a possible boat fire at a property on Trails End Road around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire was reported by a neighbor. Crews arrived at the scene to a large tree that had been struck by lightning with a small wood pile near the base of the tree on fire. Both the small boat on the shore near the fire and the pontoon that was docked were not damaged.

Firefighters were on the scene for 30 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered showers, maybe a storm, Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Chances for showers & thundershowers continue Monday
Marathon County Dairy Breakfast
Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy hosts Marathon County Dairy Breakfast
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
Joey (left) and Sam (right) Hauser after practicing at SPASH.
Hauser brothers talk NBA Draft, Joey’s new contract
Showers & storms Saturday evening.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms into Sunday with much needed rainfall

Latest News

Katzenbarkers to open second location
Katzenbarkers to add second location in Weston
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 06.26.2023
Summer Road Trip Vehicle Mainenance Guide - 06.26.2023
Economic Impacts on Stevens Point During U.S. Senior Open pt. 2 - 06.26.2023