Lighting strike causes small fire at Rhinelander area property

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lightning is to blame for a small fire near Rhinelander.

Pine Lake Fire Rescue responded to the report of a possible boat fire at a property on Trails End Road around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire was reported by a neighbor. Crews arrived at the scene to a large tree that had been struck by lightning with a small wood pile near the base of the tree on fire. Both the small boat on the shore near the fire and the pontoon that was docked were not damaged.

Firefighters were on the scene for 30 minutes.

