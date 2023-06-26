News and First Alert Weather App
Katzenbarkers to add second location in Weston

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau-based pet supply store that offers natural pet food will open its second location soon in Weston.

Katzenbarkers’ original location is at 406 S. 2nd Ave. in Wausau. A new store will open in the Weston marketplace along Schofield Avenue next to Domino’s. The new store’s address is 3910 Schofield Ave.

Open Farm, Primal Pet Foods, and Dr. Marty are a few of the many brands of pet food the store sells.

A timeline for the opening wasn’t immediately released.

