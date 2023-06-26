News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Humane Society of Portage County uses “Walk for Wags” to honor fallen war dogs

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Although it may have poured this morning, that didn’t stop the Stevens Point community from bringing their furry friends for a nice walk along the Wisconsin River.

The Humane Society of Portage County held their “Walk for Wags” event for the first time in three years. This year’s theme was celebrating war dogs, honoring their contributions out in battle.

“4,000 belgian malinois went to Vietnam and zero came back,” says Sherri Galle Teske, Executive Director, Portage County Humane Society and I thought we should honor those animals with something like this. And it works in perfectly with saving rescue dogs and cats at our shelter.”

Event proceeds go towards the Humane Society, with the goal of finding their animals a new home. In case you missed out, but still want to support, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joey (left) and Sam (right) Hauser after practicing at SPASH.
Hauser brothers talk NBA Draft, Joey’s new contract
Showers & storms Saturday evening.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms into Sunday with much needed rainfall
Some hotels are sold out ahead of US Open golf event
Rooms filling up quickly in Stevens Point ahead of U.S. Senior Open
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
Heather O'Neill booking photo
Merrill woman charged with attempting to kill autistic teenage son

Latest News

Madison native Jerry Kelly ready for U.S. Senior Open, chance to play alongside Steve Stricker
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Jerry Kelly taking practice swings during a session at Sentry World.
Madison native Jerry Kelly ready for U.S. Senior Open, chance to play alongside Steve Stricker
Two canoers going through a gate.
Rainy weather for the final day of the National Canoeing Championships