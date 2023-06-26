Humane Society of Portage County uses “Walk for Wags” to honor fallen war dogs

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Although it may have poured this morning, that didn’t stop the Stevens Point community from bringing their furry friends for a nice walk along the Wisconsin River.

The Humane Society of Portage County held their “Walk for Wags” event for the first time in three years. This year’s theme was celebrating war dogs, honoring their contributions out in battle.

“4,000 belgian malinois went to Vietnam and zero came back,” says Sherri Galle Teske, Executive Director, Portage County Humane Society and I thought we should honor those animals with something like this. And it works in perfectly with saving rescue dogs and cats at our shelter.”

Event proceeds go towards the Humane Society, with the goal of finding their animals a new home.

