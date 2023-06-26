First Alert Weather : Cooler start to the week with an Air Quality Advisory in effect Monday into Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The past weekend’s low pressure system continues to slowly push eastward throughout Monday, with additional rain chances continuing throughout the day and night. Occasional light showers are possible this morning and afternoon, with a few thundershowers bringing brief gusty winds, as well as some lightning by early afternoon.

Small shower chances remain across central Wisconsin for the beginning of the work week. (WSAW)

Even with the rain that fell this past weekend, there are still air quaility issues throughout central Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin DNR has issued another Air Quality Advisory for all of central Wisconsin for Monday into Tuesday lunchtime.

In effect Monday through Tuesday Noon for all of central Wisconsin (WSAW)

Skies will clear out Monday night into Tuesday, as high pressure slides over Wisconsin for the middle part of the week with seasonal temperatures returningfor the rest of the week. Additional shower & storm chances return Wednesday evening, and will continue at times throughout the end of the week as temperatures remain a few degrees above average for the end of June.

Temps to remain a few degrees above average for the end of June. (WSAW)

While rain chances are possible over the course of several days, most of the days will have several hours of dry time as the showers remain widely scattered in nature. Temps will remain quite seasonal throughout the weekend as the shower and thunderstorm chances wain by Sunday into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.