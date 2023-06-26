News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Family holds search for missing 13-year-old Sauk Co. teen

It’s been nearly two weeks since a 13-year-old teen from Reedsburg went missing.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been nearly two weeks since a 13-year-old teen from Reedsburg went missing. Now, James Yoblonski’s family is ramping up search efforts to find him.

Yoblonski’s father, William, went to Facebook asking for the community’s help in finding his son who’s been missing since June 12. The search was conducted Sunday morning.

James’ great-great aunt and uncle, Mary and Andy Wegner, said the family is grateful for the outpouring of community support.

“It’s impressive,” Andy said. “We have a fair number of people out here, and it’s so good to see.”

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.(Scott Steinhorst | Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

The search, spearheaded by James’ father, took place near the area of Devil’s Lake in Baraboo. It’s the same area that’s been searched by law enforcement from Sauk and Columbia counties.

Mary said Sunday wasn’t her first time searching for a missing loved one.

“Thirty years ago, actually, my daughter disappeared up in the Menasha area,” Mary said. “At that time, I was so grief stricken. I wasn’t allowed to search or anything. So, for me, it’s kind of a longing I’ve always had is to be able to help look.”

But each day that goes by grows the feeling of uncertainty.

James Yoblonski's family held a search with the community Sunday, hoping to find the missing...
James Yoblonski's family held a search with the community Sunday, hoping to find the missing 13-year-old.(NBC15)

“(James) could be anywhere,” Mary said. “He could be hurt. He could, you know, anything. Your mind just kind of jumps from one scenario to another. Just hope we find some evidence or some closure to this whole thing.”

Anyone with information on Yoblonski’s possible location is encouraged to call the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered showers, maybe a storm, Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Chances for showers & thundershowers continue Monday
Marathon County Dairy Breakfast
Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy hosts Marathon County Dairy Breakfast
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
Joey (left) and Sam (right) Hauser after practicing at SPASH.
Hauser brothers talk NBA Draft, Joey’s new contract
Showers & storms Saturday evening.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms into Sunday with much needed rainfall

Latest News

Katzenbarkers to open second location
Katzenbarkers to add second location in Weston
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 06.26.2023
Summer Road Trip Vehicle Mainenance Guide - 06.26.2023
Economic Impacts on Stevens Point During U.S. Senior Open pt. 2 - 06.26.2023
In effect Monday through Tuesday Noon for all of central Wisconsin
First Alert Weather : Cooler start to the week with an Air Quality Advisory in effect Monday into Tuesday