News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at lithium plant in North Carolina

Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County,...
Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County, North Carolina, on Monday morning.(Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Firefighters were called out to a large plant fire in Gaston County on Monday morning.

According to Gaston County Communications, a fire was reported at Livent Corporation, a lithium plant in Bessemer City, just before 1:30 a.m.

Kings Mountain Highway is shut down from the Kings Mountain Industrial Park entrance to Crowders Mountain Road while crews work to control the situation.

County officials said no evacuations have been deemed necessary, and the smoke is not believed to be hazardous. Still, residents are encouraged to stay indoors and not to drive around any road barriers.

Officials said no injuries have been reported, and all workers have been accounted for.

It is not yet known what sparked the blaze.

The Charlotte Fire Department is assisting multiple Gaston County crews.

According to the city’s website, the plant is a leading source of lithium-ion battery technology, producing components for the electric vehicle industry.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered showers, maybe a storm, Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Chances for showers & thundershowers continue Monday
Marathon County Dairy Breakfast
Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy hosts Marathon County Dairy Breakfast
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
Joey (left) and Sam (right) Hauser after practicing at SPASH.
Hauser brothers talk NBA Draft, Joey’s new contract
Showers & storms Saturday evening.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms into Sunday with much needed rainfall

Latest News

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary and family member found stabbed to death, police say
Katzenbarkers to open second location
Katzenbarkers to add second location in Weston
Itzal Sanchez, 2 months old, is missing from California.
Amber Alert issued for baby taken from California
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 06.26.2023
Summer Road Trip Vehicle Mainenance Guide - 06.26.2023