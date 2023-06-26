News and First Alert Weather App
Burn ban lifted for Stevens Point following rainy weekend

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza and Division Chief of Fire Prevention for the Stevens Point Fire Department Terence Sinner have announced the burn ban has been lifted for the city.

Following the heavy rain on June 24 and 25, the City of Stevens Point has now been lifted as conditions have drastically improved. Portage County enacts burn bans if the county is at or above the ‘High’ category on the WisBurn website.

The website now shows the fire danger throughout the state of Wisconsin is in the ‘Low’ category.

The dry and mild weather in the area during the spring and early summer months created dangerous conditions where burning materials increased the chances for unstable or uncontrollable fires.

Burning permits are available at the Stevens Point Fire Department at no charge. You can also call 715-344-1833 to request a permit via email.

For more information about burning permits and regulations in Stevens Point, click here.

