Central Wisconsin air quality continues to worsen from wildfire smoke

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has severely impacted air quality throughout Wisconsin. This has resulted in a visible haze and a smoky odor in parts of the state.

To assess air quality, the Air Quality Index utilizes a scale ranging from 0 to 500, with 0 representing air that is healthy for everyone and 500 signifying unhealthy air for all individuals. Currently, the region has transitioned from the orange zone to the red zone, emphasizing the importance of taking precautions.

NewsChannel 7 Meteorologist Chad Franzen, said the situation may escalate further, potentially reaching the purple category in the next couple of days.

Air Quality Index (AirNow)

“We have that strong north northeasterly wind, that is still bringing in the higher concentrations [of smoke],” Franzen said. “So we know as these particulates and counts come up that we’re going to have more and more issues.”

Franzen recommends minimizing outdoor exposure, particularly for those vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality. If individuals experience any respiratory issues or worsening symptoms, he advises them to seek guidance from medical professionals.

Contrary to expectations, the presence of a summer breeze has not aided in dispersing the smoke.

“The problem we have is the Canada wildfires, especially on Ontario, and also over Quebec, are bringing in all that smoke and haze with that North northeasterly wind,” Franzen said.

”Normally we would have cleared our skies out a little bit, and not had to deal with this, we have actually gotten into a worse situation because now it is not only bringing in the smoke and haze, but the gusty winds, it’s bringing in a lot of smoke and haze.”

The First Alert Weather Team anticipates a worsening of air quality before any improvements occur. During this period, Frazen said staying well-informed about the situation is crucial.

