4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin
Adams
July 1, 2023
The Castle Rock Lions will be hosting Patriotic Days at Castle Rock County Park. Fireworks are at dusk.
July 4, 2023
Adams-Friendship VFW Post 6279 & Auxiliary are hosting the 4th of July VFW Picnic & Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Kid’s games, corn hole games, horseshoe tournaments, and refreshments.
Aniwa
July 4, 2023
Events from 5:30-10 p.m. Aniwa’s Central Park. Fireworks at dusk.
Antigo
July 4, 2023
Parade down 10th Avenue starting at 7 p.m. Fireworks at Antigo High School at dusk.
Athens
July 3, 2023
Fireworks will be set off by the cemetery - they will be visible from Memorial Park
Boulder Junction
July 4, 2023
Events all day. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Boulder Junction Airport.
Eagle River
Elcho
July 1, 2023
Fireworks will be at dusk over the Elcho football field adjacent to Sno-Devil’s Park.
Friendship
July 2, 2023
Fireworks at dusk on Friendship Beach at dusk
Iola
July 3, 2023 at Taylor Field. Fireworks at dusk
Land O’Lakes
July 3, 2023 at King’s Gateway Airport. Events all day.
Manitowish Waters
July 4, 2023
Parade at 1 p.m. downtown
Boat parade at 3 p.m. at Greer’s Pier
Music in the park at Koller Park from 3-6 p.m.
Ski Show at 7 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:45 over Rest Lake Park
Marshfield
July 4, 2023
Marshfield Fairgrounds Park
The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10:05 p.m. Rain date is July 5.
Mattoon
July 2, 2023
South ballpark, Railroad Avenue. Event from 5-10:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.
Medford
July 3-4, 2023
Mercer
July 4, 2023
Downtown Mercer & Carow Park. The parade starts at 11 a.m. along Highway 51. Fun at the Park is at 2 p.m. at Carow Park.
Fireworks are at dusk.
Merrill
July 4, 2023
MARC - Smith Center
1100 MARC Dr
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. or later
Minocqua
4th of July Festivities on July 4, 2023
Fireworks at dark downtown
Mosinee
July 4, 2023
River Park, Mosinee
Fireworks at dusk
Neillsville
July 4, 2023
Clark County Fairgrounds, Fireworks at dusk
Phillips
July 4, 2023
Fireworks will be held that evening at dusk at Elk Lake Park.
Post Lake (Langlade County)
July 1, 2023
Fireworks over Upper Post Lake at dusk
Rib Lake
July 3, 2023. Rain date July 4. Fireworks at dusk
Rhinelander
July 4, 2023
Fireworks at dusk at Hodag Park.
Rome
July 1, 2023
Fireworks at dusk at Lake Sherwood Lodge, 1146 W Queens Way.
Rosholt
July 1, 2023
Annual Independence Day Fireworks at the Rosholt Fair Park. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
St. Germain
July 2, 2023
Events all day in downtown. Fireworks at dusk in town park.
Stevens Point
Fireworks from Riverfront Rendezvous on July 2, 2023
Pfiffner Park, 1100 Crosby Ave.
Tomahawk
July 4, 2023
Events happening all day. Fireworks at dusk. Watch from Kwahamot Bay, SARA Park, or Lake Mohawksin.
Wausau
July 4, 2023
Willow Springs will host a fireworks celebration at dusk. Willow Springs is located at 5480 Hillcrest Drive.
July 4, 2023
Fireworks from Wausau Downtown Airport. Viewing is available on many spots along the Wisconsin River and Lake Wausau.
Waupaca
July 4, 2023
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at South Park
Wisconsin Rapids
July 4, 2023
Events begin at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. and may be viewed along most of the riverbank and downtown area, except for the launch and safety zone on the western bank of the river from the foot of the Grand Avenue Bridge to south of the Moravian Church.
