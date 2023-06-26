4th of July fireworks shows planned around central Wisconsin

Adams

July 1, 2023

The Castle Rock Lions will be hosting Patriotic Days at Castle Rock County Park. Fireworks are at dusk.

July 4, 2023

Adams-Friendship VFW Post 6279 & Auxiliary are hosting the 4th of July VFW Picnic & Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Kid’s games, corn hole games, horseshoe tournaments, and refreshments.

Aniwa

July 4, 2023

Events from 5:30-10 p.m. Aniwa’s Central Park. Fireworks at dusk.

Antigo

July 4, 2023

Parade down 10th Avenue starting at 7 p.m. Fireworks at Antigo High School at dusk.

Athens

July 3, 2023

Fireworks will be set off by the cemetery - they will be visible from Memorial Park

Boulder Junction

July 4, 2023

Events all day. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Boulder Junction Airport.

Eagle River

Events all day.

Elcho

July 1, 2023

Fireworks will be at dusk over the Elcho football field adjacent to Sno-Devil’s Park.

Friendship

July 2, 2023

Fireworks at dusk on Friendship Beach at dusk

Iola

July 3, 2023 at Taylor Field. Fireworks at dusk

Land O’Lakes

July 3, 2023 at King’s Gateway Airport. Events all day.

Manitowish Waters

July 4, 2023

Parade at 1 p.m. downtown

Boat parade at 3 p.m. at Greer’s Pier

Music in the park at Koller Park from 3-6 p.m.

Ski Show at 7 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:45 over Rest Lake Park

Marshfield

July 4, 2023

Marshfield Fairgrounds Park

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10:05 p.m. Rain date is July 5.

Mattoon

July 2, 2023

South ballpark, Railroad Avenue. Event from 5-10:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Medford

July 3-4, 2023

Freedom Fest

Mercer

July 4, 2023

Downtown Mercer & Carow Park. The parade starts at 11 a.m. along Highway 51. Fun at the Park is at 2 p.m. at Carow Park.

Fireworks are at dusk.

Merrill

July 4, 2023

MARC - Smith Center

1100 MARC Dr

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. or later

Minocqua

4th of July Festivities on July 4, 2023

Fireworks at dark downtown

Mosinee

July 4, 2023

River Park, Mosinee

Fireworks at dusk

Neillsville

July 4, 2023

Clark County Fairgrounds, Fireworks at dusk

Phillips

July 4, 2023

Fireworks will be held that evening at dusk at Elk Lake Park.

Post Lake (Langlade County)

July 1, 2023

Fireworks over Upper Post Lake at dusk

Rib Lake

July 3, 2023. Rain date July 4. Fireworks at dusk

Rhinelander

July 4, 2023

Fireworks at dusk at Hodag Park.

Rome

July 1, 2023

Fireworks at dusk at Lake Sherwood Lodge, 1146 W Queens Way.

Rosholt

July 1, 2023

Annual Independence Day Fireworks at the Rosholt Fair Park. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

St. Germain

July 2, 2023

Events all day in downtown. Fireworks at dusk in town park.

Stevens Point

Fireworks from Riverfront Rendezvous on July 2, 2023

Pfiffner Park, 1100 Crosby Ave.

Tomahawk

July 4, 2023

Events happening all day. Fireworks at dusk. Watch from Kwahamot Bay, SARA Park, or Lake Mohawksin.

Wausau

July 4, 2023

Willow Springs will host a fireworks celebration at dusk. Willow Springs is located at 5480 Hillcrest Drive.

July 4, 2023

Fireworks from Wausau Downtown Airport. Viewing is available on many spots along the Wisconsin River and Lake Wausau.

Waupaca

July 4, 2023

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at South Park

Wisconsin Rapids

July 4, 2023

Events begin at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. and may be viewed along most of the riverbank and downtown area, except for the launch and safety zone on the western bank of the river from the foot of the Grand Avenue Bridge to south of the Moravian Church.

