Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy hosts Marathon County Dairy Breakfast

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Thousands of people gathered at Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy for the Marathon County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday. The event is part of National Dairy Month.

A long line of hungry guests waited at Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy farm for the Marathon County Dairy Breakfast.

“It’s a community event,” said Brittany Redetzke, one of the owners of Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy. “We can have everybody out here and teach them all about the agriculture business that we have.”

Dairy breakfasts have been an iconic part of Wisconsin culture for nearly 50 years.

“Just a time to come experience what it’s like to be on a farm and to see things up close. And if there are questions they have that we personally answer, more than happy to help with that,” said Matt Redetzke, another owner of Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy.

Over 3,000 guests filled their plates with farm fresh food and Wisconsin-made dairy products.

“We’ve got eggs, pancakes, sausages, ice cream,” said Matt Redetzke.

The dairy breakfast is a way for attendees to learn about local dairy farms and meet the families that keep them running.

“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to with this is public education on the dairy industry,” said Sam Redetske. “There’s kind of a big black eye with the dairy industry now so the more people that we can get out and see the farm and see how the typical dairy farm actually operates, I think the better.”

There were even farm tours and kids’ activities for families to enjoy.

“We’ve got peddle tractor pulls in the shed, vendors areas in the shed and we’ve got a wagon ride that goes around our trail by the woods,” said Matt Redetzke.

“Just seeing everybody. It’s kind of amazing seeing everyone on your property, and seeing what you do. It’s really fun,” said Brittany Redetzke, owner of Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy.

