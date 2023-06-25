News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Some much need rain to start the week

Times of showers and scattered storms on Sunday with some locations picking up some appreciable rainfall. Not as hot in the days ahead.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first heat wave of the summer season took place this past week in Central Wisconsin with highs in Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids hitting 90° for three days in a row. Changes are on tap for the new week with times of showers and storms on Sunday, as well as noticeably cooler. No severe storms are expected Sunday or Monday with any storms. Sunshine is back starting Tuesday, but there will be more chances of showers or storms later in the week.

Times of showers & storms on Sunday, cooler.
Times of showers & storms on Sunday, cooler.(WSAW)

Chalkfest wraps up on Sunday in Wausau and although it won’t be raining all day, there are going to be times of showers with scattered storms. Any stronger storms on Sunday will produce downpours, lightning, brief gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Highs on Sunday in the low to mid 70s. A few showers are expected Sunday night with readings slipping back into the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers & storms Sunday afternoon.
Scattered showers & storms Sunday afternoon.(WSAW)
Showers and scattered storms Sunday afternoon.
Showers and scattered storms Sunday afternoon.(WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Monday with scattered showers moving from north to south across the region on the backend of low pressure, which will be shifting into lower Michigan. Breezy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall from Sunday through Monday evening in North Central Wisconsin will range from .25″ to well over 1.00″ in some locations.

Scattered showers Sunday night into Monday morning.
Scattered showers Sunday night into Monday morning.(WSAW)
Showers are expected into Monday evening.
Showers are expected into Monday evening.(WSAW)
Rainfall will range from .25" to well over 1.00" depending on downpours and any storms with...
Rainfall will range from .25" to well over 1.00" depending on downpours and any storms with heavier rainfall.(WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine Tuesday and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs close to 80. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday night. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A better shot at wet weather on Friday with showers and scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

No watering needed early this week, but then dry weather around mid-week.
No watering needed early this week, but then dry weather around mid-week.(WSAW)

Next weekend features more clouds than sun on Saturday with a continued chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

High temperatures in the week ahead will be mostly near average for late June/early July.
High temperatures in the week ahead will be mostly near average for late June/early July.(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joey (left) and Sam (right) Hauser after practicing at SPASH.
Hauser brothers talk NBA Draft, Joey’s new contract
Some hotels are sold out ahead of US Open golf event
Rooms filling up quickly in Stevens Point ahead of U.S. Senior Open
Heather O'Neill booking photo
Merrill woman charged with attempting to kill autistic teenage son
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
Showers & storms Saturday evening.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms into Sunday with much needed rainfall

Latest News

Showers & storms Saturday evening.
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms into Sunday with much needed rainfall
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
Some sun & rather warm Saturday. Showers & storms Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Warm start to the weekend, much need rain on the way