First Alert Weather: Some much need rain to start the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first heat wave of the summer season took place this past week in Central Wisconsin with highs in Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids hitting 90° for three days in a row. Changes are on tap for the new week with times of showers and storms on Sunday, as well as noticeably cooler. No severe storms are expected Sunday or Monday with any storms. Sunshine is back starting Tuesday, but there will be more chances of showers or storms later in the week.

Chalkfest wraps up on Sunday in Wausau and although it won’t be raining all day, there are going to be times of showers with scattered storms. Any stronger storms on Sunday will produce downpours, lightning, brief gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Highs on Sunday in the low to mid 70s. A few showers are expected Sunday night with readings slipping back into the mid to upper 50s.

Considerable cloudiness Monday with scattered showers moving from north to south across the region on the backend of low pressure, which will be shifting into lower Michigan. Breezy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall from Sunday through Monday evening in North Central Wisconsin will range from .25″ to well over 1.00″ in some locations.

A fair amount of sunshine Tuesday and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs close to 80. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday night. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A better shot at wet weather on Friday with showers and scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Next weekend features more clouds than sun on Saturday with a continued chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

