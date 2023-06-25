First Alert Weather: Showers still expected into Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Additional showers and a chance of thunderstorms into Sunday evening, then mainly cloudy overnight into Monday. A breezy and cooler start to the work week Monday with scattered showers expected at times. Tuesday will be the brightest day, with more chances of showers or storms mid to late week.

Showers and any storms will wind down Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Rainfall on Sunday ranged from around a half inch to over three inches in parts of the region. That was due to storms sitting over the same areas and producing downpours for extended periods. Scattered showers will be around into Sunday night with maybe an isolated storm. Mainly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers Sunday late evening. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Monday with scattered showers moving from north to south across the region on the backend of low pressure, which will be shifting into lower Michigan. Breezy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Some showers, breezy & cooler Monday. (WSAW)

Additional rainfall from Sunday evening to Monday evening. (WSAW)

Scattered showers, maybe a storm, Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Showers winding down Monday evening. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine Tuesday and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs close to 80. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday night. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A better shot at wet weather on Friday with showers and scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Next chances of showers or storms on Wednesday. (WSAW)

No watering needed early this week, but then dry weather around mid-week. (WSAW)

Next weekend features more clouds than sun on Saturday with a continued chance of showers or storms. Highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny on Sunday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs near 80.

High temperatures will be near or slightly above average most of this week. (WSAW)

