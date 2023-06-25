Chalk Fest celebrates it’s 20th year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 400 Block was bustling with creativity on Saturday. Luckily, the rain from Friday didn’t stop artists and even spectators from enjoying the chalk fest. It’s their 20th anniversary, and everyone pulled out their best chalk and paint for this special event.

“I’ve been looking at the chalk, and there’s so many fun things. There’s just all chalk and stuff.. and a lot of painting... and a lot of rubbing,” said Emma Delaney, a 5-year-old who was looking at the art.

People of all ages were out for hours doing what they love, especially in some creative positions. Many got down on their knees to draw, with a nice cushion to protect themselves of course. Some sat crisscross apple sauce, and others decided to lie down.

“It felt so good putting our art out on the pavement, and we got such a good positive response with the community so we were just hooked,” said Rogers about his first time creating art at Chalk Fest. That was just 13 years ago. He doesn’t live in Wausau anymore but comes back just for this event. This year they were hired to paint a 30-foot 3D piece for Chalk Fest’s anniversary.

“When we first started out we were just doing 2D. This means we were taking our drawing and we were just putting it on the cement. And we would take a step back to take a picture, and we saw that the stuff that was closest to us was really big, and that stuff that was farther away from us was really small,” said Rogers.

By stretching out the painting and making it bigger creates an illusion.

“When you look through it through your lens, it shrinks down and looks the way it’s supposed to look,” said Rogers.

They decided to highlight the famous Balloon Rally and concerts in the park, two things that describe summer in Wausau.

It also wouldn’t be Wausau without some crazy weather making things exciting.

“We started yesterday because we know that there’s some bad weather coming tomorrow,” said Rogers.

That doesn’t stop people from enjoying themselves.

“It’s a great time. So much energy, so much positivity, and who doesn’t love seeing art everywhere,” said Rogers.

Chalk Fest will run until Sunday, so there’s still time left to see how the artwork is coming together. There’s also live music and food to enjoy. Winners will be announced Sunday at 4 PM on the 400 Block stage.

