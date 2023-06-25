News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather O'Neill booking photo
Merrill woman charged with attempting to kill autistic teenage son
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case
Sheriff’s Office: Man dies by suicide at Rhinelander area store
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser (10) celebrates defeating Marquette in a second-round...
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser signs two-way contract with Utah Jazz
Joey (left) and Sam (right) Hauser after practicing at SPASH.
Hauser brothers talk NBA Draft, Joey’s new contract

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised
Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy hosts Marathon County Dairy Breakfast