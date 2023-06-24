News and First Alert Weather App
Rooms filling up quickly in Stevens Point ahead of U.S. Senior Open

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Most, if not all hotels in Stevens Point are sold out ahead of the U.S. Senior Open, and that’s good news for local businesses.

Tina Vera is the general manager for Country Inn & Suites. She says they’re already seeing a major revenue boost for next week’s Senior Open.

“We have 72 rooms, and we are expecting to be at capacity every night of the golf outing,” says Vera.

While demand is typically high in the summer, they’re already seeing the payoff.

“We’re expecting this to be the biggest month of the year. I’ve already seen quite a difference last year to this year. We are already ahead in revenue,” said Vera.

“So the city collects every hotel stay, so of course with the tournament we are expecting a significant bump,” according to Cory Ladick who is the treasurer of Stevens Point.

As the hotels profit, so does the city thanks to the room tax. “Both with the increased occupancy and increased price for rooms since it is a percent, it is 8 percent. The higher those rooms go for, the more room tax we collect,” said Ladick.

He says, in general, room tax has been trending up since the pandemic. They expect that to continue throughout the year with next week being the most impactful. “So last year we collected over a million dollars in room tax, a significant increase from the depths of the pandemic,” said Ladick

Vera adds, “the capacity of the golf outing, it’s huge, and we are excited, and we are getting ready.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

