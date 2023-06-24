First Alert Weather: Showers & storms into Sunday with much needed rainfall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first heat wave of 2023 has occurred in Wausau. The high on Saturday rose to 90° for the third day in a row, which meets the criteria for a heat wave. After this latest stretch of hot weather, showers, and storms are on the way for Saturday night into Sunday. Not only will this bring down temps, but also will help to provide some relief from the moderate drought across a good portion of the area. Times of showers and scattered storms Sunday into Sunday night, while breezy with some showers on Monday. Sunshine returns for mid-week, followed by the next weather maker toward Thursday and Friday.

Saturday was the 3rd 90° high in a row for Wausau, meaning it was the first heat wave of the summer. (WSAW)

Saturday was the 6th high of 90° this year in Wausau. (WSAW)

It was a sizzling past three days in Wausau and much of North Central Wisconsin. Low pressure and a cold front will be inching closer to the area starting Saturday night, bringing the first of a few rounds of showers and storms. Any stronger storms Saturday night into Sunday will produce downpours, brief gusty winds, lightning, and perhaps small hail. Lows by daybreak on Sunday morning in the low 60s.

Times of showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

An Air Quality Advisory continues until 11 PM Saturday for the entire area.

Air Quality Advisory until 11 PM Saturday for the state of Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Keep the umbrella handy on Sunday. Times of showers with scattered storms throughout the day as low pressure continues to migrate east through Wisconsin. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Showers will persist Sunday night and into Monday. Breezy and cooler on Monday with considerable cloudiness when raindrops aren’t falling. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Lots of clouds with times of showers & storms Sunday. (WSAW)

Showers and scattered storms Sunday. (WSAW)

Showers & scattered storms Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Rainfall of 1 to 2" is possible through Monday evening. (WSAW)

Clouds will give way to some sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A bit warmer Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Not as hot in the days ahead, with highs closer to average for late June. (WSAW)

Turning mostly cloudy Thursday with showers and a chance of storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Showers and storms remain in the forecast for Friday with highs again in the mid 70s. Next Saturday features more clouds than sun with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s.

