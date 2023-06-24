ChalkFest is back with new featured artists

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 20th Annual ChalkFest is back at the 400 Block in Wausau. This year’s event is sold out. That means all squares on the sidewalks of the 400 Block will be turned into works of art for the two-day event.

This year, there will be over 400 chalk artists participating at ChalkFest. ChalkFest allows artists of all ages to add an original touch to the 400 Block. This year’s event sold out in record time this year.

“The community truly benefits from this event because they can come and see the creation from start to finish,” said Ann Jaroski, a committee member for Wausau Events.

” We really want to support and feature local talent and expose it to the community so they can see what amazing talent the Wausau area has,” said Jaroski.

Craig Rogers is a featured chalk artist this year. Summer in Wausau is the inspiration for his chalk art,” said Rogers.

”So we were trying to think of things that Wausau did in the area and I had never been to a balloon rally before until I came to Wausau. So we decided to have a hole in the earth, a hole in the street, with hot air balloons coming through,” said Rogers.

Rogers said his artwork will take about 12-16 hours to complete.

“There are so brilliant minds out there that are coming up with fantastic artwork and you really don’t get to appreciate it fully until you’re actually there and immersing yourself into a chalk festival,” said Rogers.

Ella Lambrecht and her family are participating in ChalkFest for their 8th year. This year, they’re drawing at the center of the event.

“We really wanted to do something for the middle that would kind of attract all audiences and I feel like the older generation will really appreciate what Wausau used to look like and kind of get to take a step back in time and new people will get kind of a vision as to what it used to look like,” said Lambrecht.

If rain does make it to the 400 Block this weekend, artists won’t have to chalk up their art to the weather.

“We’ll do whatever we can including dodge the rain and cover the artwork if the rain showers come to preserve the art as best we can,” said Jaroski.

ChalkFest runs Saturday and Sunday.

