REPORT: Stevens Point native Joey Hauser signs two-way contract with Utah Jazz

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Joey Hauser has signed a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Hauser will join his Brother, Sam, who’s a forward for the Boston Celtics, in professional basketball.

Joey averaged career-highs of 14.4 points per game and 7 rebounds per game for the Michigan State Spartans. He also averaged 16.3 pointers per game during the Spartans’ run to the Sweet 16.

Hauser has said in the past that being on the same court as his brother would be his dream, telling NewsChannel 7 in March, “Obviously, I want to play in the NBA. And hopefully, I’ve done enough to get to that level,” Joey said. “Just being on that same court again with him would be awesome.”

