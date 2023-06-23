News and First Alert Weather App
Trial date set for Wausau man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021

One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An eight-day trial is scheduled to begin in January for the 26-year-old Wausau man charged with killing his girlfriend.

Umberto Lo is charged with the murder of Mai Rue “Lily” Vang, 30. Vang died March 21, 2021 of a gunshot wound. It happened at the Wausau apartment she shared with Lo.

Court documents state Lo called a family member following the shooting and asked them to come to pick up his children. The relative thought Lo was joking and Lo allegedly sent a photo of Vang’s fatal injury. The relative called 911 and Lo was arrested without incident. Two young children were not harmed.

Prosecutors said Lo believed Vang was cheating on him. He remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

The trial is expected to begin Jan. 22.

