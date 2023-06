STEVENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Joey Hauser signed his first contract in professional basketball, inking a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz. Joey will join his brother, Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser, in professional basketball.

NewsChannel 7′s Noah Manderfeld sat down with the brothers in an interview you’ll only see on 7.

