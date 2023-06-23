News and First Alert Weather App
Rep. Van Orden introduces “National Warrior Call Day” bill

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Representative Derrick Van Orden is introducing a new bill to help support veterans.

The bill would create a new designation called “National Warrior Call Day”, which would take place the day after Veterans Day on November 12.

The idea behind the day is for veterans and other service members to check in on each other to make sure that they’re okay.

Van Orden says the goal of the bill is to protect as many veterans as possible by spreading the word about mental health struggles.

“There’s a rash of veteran suicide in this country, and oftentimes one of the first indicators of suicidal ideation is that you isolate yourself,” Van Orden said. “This is a way to kind of break through that isolation and just let people know that you’re thinking about them, and that could be the one thing that changes the downward spiral that people, unfortunately, oftentimes find themselves in.”

The bill was introduced on Wednesday, and was referred to the Committee on Armed Services.

