News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Prices for solar panels drop

Those interested can learn more at the MREA Energy Fair this weekend in Custer
By Jade Flury
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Midwest Renewable Energy Association says we are currently in an energy transition. Fossil fuels are still being used but more businesses and property owners are making the switch to solar power.

“There’s going to be more solar installed in the next 2 years than there has in the last 40,” said Randy O’Brien, a salesman for Olson Solar Energy.

In the past, solar panels were only used in remote oil fields and space satellites but that’s not the case anymore.

“If you look at the cost decline in solar particularly, from when we started in 1990 to today, it’s 40 times cheaper,” said Nick Hylla, the executive director of the Midwest Renewable Energy Association.

Now, businesses and property owners can afford to switch to solar.

“You know, five years ago, 10 years ago, it was a little bit slow but as of late, it’s become really popular and very, very busy,” said O’Brien.

Many customers are choosing solar power as a way to combat energy price increases and be eco-friendly.

”We’re seeing adoption to protect customers as doing a kind of hedging against energy price increases. The more expensive energy gets, the more return on investment you get from the solar electric system,” said Hylla.

While businesses and municipalities can catch a tax break.

”The federal government research and investment RND has really helped also. And then tax policy helps to advance solar,” said Hylla.

The price to power a three-bedroom home isn’t as astronomical as it once was.

“On average, a system about that size, you’re probably talking about 15-25 panels. A good rule of thumb is about $1,000 a panel,” said O’Brien.

While it still may sound pricey, the pros can outweigh the cons.

”There isn’t really a commodity that can match the cost of declines achieved in solar and wind and now solar and wind are the cheapest electrons on the utility grid,” said Hylla.

Customers can ask questions about switching to solar energy at the Midwest Renewable Energy Association’s 32nd Annual Energy Fair in Custer, Wisconsin June 23-25.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Zywicki booking photo
Man, 24, arrested following high-speed chase overnight in Wood, Portage counties
Sheriff’s Office: Man dies by suicide at Rhinelander area store
Adria Walker
UPDATE: Girl reported missing from Port Edwards found safe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Laettner’s basketball camp will hit the courts of Mosinee High School from July 31st-August 2nd.
Former NBA vet, Duke star Christian Laettner returns to Mosinee to host basketball camp in July

Latest News

Meet the family hosting this year's Marathon County Dairy Breakfast
Toxic blue-green algae.
Toxic blue-green algae is likely this summer
Solar power soars in popularity as cost to install panels declines
You might have a break from watering the garden over the weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather: Sizzling temperatures continue, much needed wet weather this weekend