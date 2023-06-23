Prices for solar panels drop

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Midwest Renewable Energy Association says we are currently in an energy transition. Fossil fuels are still being used but more businesses and property owners are making the switch to solar power.

“There’s going to be more solar installed in the next 2 years than there has in the last 40,” said Randy O’Brien, a salesman for Olson Solar Energy.

In the past, solar panels were only used in remote oil fields and space satellites but that’s not the case anymore.

“If you look at the cost decline in solar particularly, from when we started in 1990 to today, it’s 40 times cheaper,” said Nick Hylla, the executive director of the Midwest Renewable Energy Association.

Now, businesses and property owners can afford to switch to solar.

“You know, five years ago, 10 years ago, it was a little bit slow but as of late, it’s become really popular and very, very busy,” said O’Brien.

Many customers are choosing solar power as a way to combat energy price increases and be eco-friendly.

”We’re seeing adoption to protect customers as doing a kind of hedging against energy price increases. The more expensive energy gets, the more return on investment you get from the solar electric system,” said Hylla.

While businesses and municipalities can catch a tax break.

”The federal government research and investment RND has really helped also. And then tax policy helps to advance solar,” said Hylla.

The price to power a three-bedroom home isn’t as astronomical as it once was.

“On average, a system about that size, you’re probably talking about 15-25 panels. A good rule of thumb is about $1,000 a panel,” said O’Brien.

While it still may sound pricey, the pros can outweigh the cons.

”There isn’t really a commodity that can match the cost of declines achieved in solar and wind and now solar and wind are the cheapest electrons on the utility grid,” said Hylla.

Customers can ask questions about switching to solar energy at the Midwest Renewable Energy Association’s 32nd Annual Energy Fair in Custer, Wisconsin June 23-25.

