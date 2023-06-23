News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Plea deal likley for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault

Jordan Huffman
Jordan Huffman(Bevard County Jail (Florida))
By Heather Poltrock and Emily Davies
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) -- The former Plover youth pastor charged with eight counts including child sexual assault is scheduled to reach a plea deal in his case, avoiding a jury trial.

Jordan Huffman, 52, was arrested last August in Florida. Court documents state the alleged victim said the crimes began in 2017 when the victim was 12 years old. Authorities were told Huffman was working as a youth pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover when he was contacted to mentor the victim. The incidents were reported by the alleged victim’s father in June. Court documents stated the assaults happened more than a dozen times over a two-year span.

The alleged victim stated that nothing sexual in nature had occurred at Woodlands Church, but that some assaults happened in Huffman’s office at his next place of employment, Forest Lakes District in Stevens Point.

A plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. in Portage County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office: Man dies by suicide at Rhinelander area store
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Chalkfest in need of volunteers
Wausau Chalkfest still looking for volunteers
You might have a break from watering the garden over the weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather: Sizzling temperatures continue, much needed wet weather this weekend
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case

Latest News

2023 Wausau Chalk Fest - 06.23.2023
Walk for Wags '23 interview - 06.23.2023
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 06.23.2023
Affordable Connectivity Program interview - 06.23.23