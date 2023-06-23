Plea deal likley for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) -- The former Plover youth pastor charged with eight counts including child sexual assault is scheduled to reach a plea deal in his case, avoiding a jury trial.

Jordan Huffman, 52, was arrested last August in Florida. Court documents state the alleged victim said the crimes began in 2017 when the victim was 12 years old. Authorities were told Huffman was working as a youth pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover when he was contacted to mentor the victim. The incidents were reported by the alleged victim’s father in June. Court documents stated the assaults happened more than a dozen times over a two-year span.

The alleged victim stated that nothing sexual in nature had occurred at Woodlands Church, but that some assaults happened in Huffman’s office at his next place of employment, Forest Lakes District in Stevens Point.

A plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. in Portage County Circuit Court.

