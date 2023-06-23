News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Merrill woman charged with attempting to kill autistic teenage son

Heather O'Neill booking photo
Heather O'Neill booking photo(Lincoln County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 53-year-old Merrill woman charged with attempted homicide in her teenage son’s death.

Heather O’Neill is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting an officer.

An investigation began on June 20 when O’Neill called 911 to report she had taken, and given her son multiple medications in an attempt to cause a fatal overdose. Investigators located multiple prescription bottles, sleep aids and allergy medications at O’Neill’s home. Court documents state the child had been diagnosed with autism and had limited communication skills.

Court documents state O’Neill told first responders the medications included antidepressants, sleeping aid and sedatives.

O’Neill is accused of telling investigators she could no longer handle the teen’s violent tantrums and said she was ‘tired of living like this’.

While at the hospital, the teen had a seizure and stopped breathing. He was also intubated as his condition was deteriorating. O’Neill is also accused of saying she wished she hadn’t called 911.

Investigators also reported finding a note written by Heather for a relative. It said in part, “friends and family do not or cannot understand”.

A judge has given O’Neill until July 21 to obtain an attorney.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Office: Man dies by suicide at Rhinelander area store
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Chalkfest in need of volunteers
Wausau Chalkfest still looking for volunteers
You might have a break from watering the garden over the weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather: Sizzling temperatures continue, much needed wet weather this weekend
Wausau babysitter gets 40 years prison in infant’s death, separate abuse case

Latest News

Jordan Huffman
Plea deal likley for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault
2023 Wausau Chalk Fest - 06.23.2023
Walk for Wags '23 interview - 06.23.2023
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 06.23.2023