Merrill woman charged with attempting to kill autistic teenage son

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 53-year-old Merrill woman charged with attempted homicide in her teenage son’s death.

Heather O’Neill is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting an officer.

An investigation began on June 20 when O’Neill called 911 to report she had taken, and given her son multiple medications in an attempt to cause a fatal overdose. Investigators located multiple prescription bottles, sleep aids and allergy medications at O’Neill’s home. Court documents state the child had been diagnosed with autism and had limited communication skills.

Court documents state O’Neill told first responders the medications included antidepressants, sleeping aid and sedatives.

O’Neill is accused of telling investigators she could no longer handle the teen’s violent tantrums and said she was ‘tired of living like this’.

While at the hospital, the teen had a seizure and stopped breathing. He was also intubated as his condition was deteriorating. O’Neill is also accused of saying she wished she hadn’t called 911.

Investigators also reported finding a note written by Heather for a relative. It said in part, “friends and family do not or cannot understand”.

A judge has given O’Neill until July 21 to obtain an attorney.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.