First Alert Weather: Staying toasty through Saturday, cool and rainy by Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Relief from the heat on the way for the second half of the weekend. For now, sizzling temperatures in the 90s continue to kick off your weekend. Scattered rain and storms will be possible for some Friday and Saturday evenings, before a wash-out arrives Sunday.

The latest Drought Monitor was released on Thursday and it shows that a moderate drought has expanded across the Badger State. 78% of the state is in the moderate drought category, while almost 8% is in a severe drought. With rain and storms in the works for the second half of the weekend, this should help to provide some relief from the dry conditions. Air Quality Advisory remains in effect through 11 PM Friday due to the haze and smokey sky conditions. The air quality index will fluctuate from moderate (yellow) to unhealthy for some (orange) through Friday night. With a change in the weather pattern this weekend, the air quality should improve.

Drought conditions have expanded across the state. Over 78% of Wisconsin is in a moderate drought. (WSAW)

Air Quality Advisory in effect until Friday night for the entire area. (WSAW)

Haze to mix with sunshine Friday, with highs running to the 90s again by the afternoon. Thankfully, humidity won’t be a factor during the day, but make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning to beat the heat. The evening hours will feature chances for isolated to scattered showers or storms mostly north of HWY 64. Some stray showers could track further south of Central Wisconsin, but rain that does fall won’t bring much accumulations for Central locations.

A chance of isolated showers and storms in the area Friday afternoon to the early evening. (WSAW)

The Marathon County Dairy Breakfast takes place Saturday morning in Stratford. Weather conditions will be dry, with temperatures gradually warming from the 60s to the low 80s by midday. Clouds increasing during the afternoon hours ahead of a frontal system. Temperatures will continue to warm for Central Wisconsin, to the upper 80s to low 90s. Although, areas further north may only reach the mid-80s for a high as scattered showers and thunderstorms track in by the mid to late afternoon hours. Rounds for rain likely continuing during the evening hours, with some rain falling over Central Wisconsin.

Dry and warm for the Marathon County Dairy Breakfast Saturday. (WSAW)

Showers and storms possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Plan for a wash-out forecast on Sunday as a low pressure and a cold front tracks in. Rounds of showers and scattered storms are expected. Widespread rain over North Central Wisconsin to start around sunrise. Rain to continue through the afternoon and evening hours, with chances for isolated or scattered thunderstorms to develop during this time. The potential for severe storms is low, but any stronger storms will produce downpours, gusty winds, lightning, and perhaps small hail. Highs on Sunday turns cooler, mid-70s.

Rainfall might be appreciable Sunday into Monday. 1-2" could fall. (WSAW)

Clouds hang around for Monday with a lingering chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny Wednesday with afternoon readings peaking around 80. The next chance of showers or storms could be next Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.