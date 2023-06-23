First Alert Weather: Quite warm into the start of the weekend, much need rain on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Isolated showers and storms will affect the Northwoods Friday afternoon into the early evening. A chance that showers or a storm could push as far south as Highway 29 into early Friday evening. Saturday will be the drier half of the weekend. Showers with scattered storms are on tap for Saturday night and at times Sunday. Some appreciable rainfall is anticipated, while severe storms are not expected. Not as hot in the new week with some sun and chances of wet weather on Thursday and next Friday.

Air Quality Advisory in effect until Saturday night for the region. (WSAW)

The Air Quality Advisory remains in effect until 11 PM Saturday for North Central Wisconsin. Moderate to unhealthy for some will be the range of air quality impacts.

Showers & storms in the north Friday late afternoon. (WSAW)

Isolated showers & storms into early Friday evening. (WSAW)

Temperatures on Friday once again rose well into the 80s to near 90 degrees. In contrast to the past couple of days, showers and a few storms popped up in the Northwoods Friday afternoon and will be around into Friday evening. Lingering showers/storms will diminish by mid to late evening. Some clouds Friday night into Saturday morning with lows by daybreak in the upper 50s to low to mid 60s.

Evening showers/storms ending, then some clouds and mild overnight into Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Intervals of sunshine and some clouds on Saturday. It will be dry and warm for the Marathon County Dairy Breakfast in Stratford on Saturday morning. Temps rising from the upper 60s to mid 80s by noon Saturday. Hazy and rather warm for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A band of showers and storms may start to move into the region Saturday evening from west to east. Any stronger storms will produce downpours, gusty winds, downpours, and maybe small hail. Scattered showers are possible overnight into Sunday morning. Considerable cloudiness on Sunday with times of showers and storms. Cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Warm and dry for the Marathon County Dairy Breakfast Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Showers & storms could move across the area Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Showers & storms moving eastward Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Showers will stick around Sunday night and on Monday in the wake of low pressure, which will be located in lower Michigan. Highs Monday in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered showers & storms expected Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Rainfall from Saturday evening to Sunday evening ranging from .25 to over .75". (WSAW)

Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. More clouds than sun Thursday with a chance of showers or storms later in the day or at night. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Next Friday is mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

