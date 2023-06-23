News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Drought Season has negative impact on crops

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - As Wisconsin waits for rain, the drought condition is getting critical for farmers.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, half of Marathon County and the lower portion of our viewing area is shaded in yellow-- which means abnormally dry. Currently, the whole state is in a moderate drought.

“Wausau for rainfall we are running inch and a half almost below for June, for the whole year we are doing pretty good going into June, but the number is also coming down as the month numbers are decreasing,” said NewsChannel 7′s Meteorologist Jeremy Tabin.

Roger Ross, the owner of Ross Farms in Edgar says this drought is impacting his crops. Crops he planted early, like soybeans are on schedule but the crops planted in late May and early June like wheat are more sensitive to the dry conditions.

“We aren’t to the point where we lost a lot of yields yet but we are borderline the next couple of days or week is going to be very critical for us,” said Ross.

The last time central Wisconsin had this dry of spring going into summer we have to go back 11 years. Right now, fields are super dry which is making things more challenging for farmers and people who just want to keep a nice lawn.

“If we don’t get that resurgence of showers to keep that soil moist to get the plants to start growing then it relies more on the farmers particularly folks doing some sort of irrigation or watering to keep things green,” said Tabin.

“Overall we still have a chance to get a good crop but time is running out,” said Ross.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Zywicki booking photo
Man, 24, arrested following high-speed chase overnight in Wood, Portage counties
Sheriff’s Office: Man dies by suicide at Rhinelander area store
Adria Walker
UPDATE: Girl reported missing from Port Edwards found safe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Laettner’s basketball camp will hit the courts of Mosinee High School from July 31st-August 2nd.
Former NBA vet, Duke star Christian Laettner returns to Mosinee to host basketball camp in July

Latest News

Farmers in critical need of rain
Jerry Kelly at a practice round at SentryWorld.
Madison’s Jerry Kelly plays practice round at SentryWorld
Solar panels
Prices for solar panels drop
Meet the family hosting this year's Marathon County Dairy Breakfast