Drought Season has negative impact on crops

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - As Wisconsin waits for rain, the drought condition is getting critical for farmers.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, half of Marathon County and the lower portion of our viewing area is shaded in yellow-- which means abnormally dry. Currently, the whole state is in a moderate drought.

“Wausau for rainfall we are running inch and a half almost below for June, for the whole year we are doing pretty good going into June, but the number is also coming down as the month numbers are decreasing,” said NewsChannel 7′s Meteorologist Jeremy Tabin.

Roger Ross, the owner of Ross Farms in Edgar says this drought is impacting his crops. Crops he planted early, like soybeans are on schedule but the crops planted in late May and early June like wheat are more sensitive to the dry conditions.

“We aren’t to the point where we lost a lot of yields yet but we are borderline the next couple of days or week is going to be very critical for us,” said Ross.

The last time central Wisconsin had this dry of spring going into summer we have to go back 11 years. Right now, fields are super dry which is making things more challenging for farmers and people who just want to keep a nice lawn.

“If we don’t get that resurgence of showers to keep that soil moist to get the plants to start growing then it relies more on the farmers particularly folks doing some sort of irrigation or watering to keep things green,” said Tabin.

“Overall we still have a chance to get a good crop but time is running out,” said Ross.

