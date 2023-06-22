Woodchucks comeback in game 2, sweep Mallards in doubleheader

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After winning the first game of a doubleheader against the Madison Mallards in comfortable fashion Wednesday afternoon, the Wausau Woodchucks came back from down three runs in the ninth inning to force extras and walk off the Mallards in the 10th inning in game 2.

The Woodchucks were aided by a big three-run home run from Drew Berkland in game one, busting the game open in the fifth inning of game one. His home run was part of a six-run fifth inning, which helped the ‘Chucks to a 14-8 win.

In game two, the ‘Chucks fell behind 3-0 after a home run from Taylor Keenan in the third inning and two more runs in the third and fourth. Berkland decided to go deep for the second time on the day, blasting a ball to center for a solo home run. It wasn’t enough for the Woodchucks, who were down 7-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth. However, three runs came in to score, including the go-ahead run on a single from Jesse Donohue with two outs. In the bottom of the tenth, Dalton Pearson’s single to center scored Brady Jurgella for the win.

the Woodchucks are now one game behind the Green Bay Rockers for first in the Great Lakes West division. The Rockers split a double header with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Wednesday afternoon.

