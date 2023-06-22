News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Chalkfest still looking for volunteers

By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chalkfest is once again coming to downtown Wausau where the 400 block and beyond will be filled with colorful chalk drawings. Since Chalkfest was brought in by former Mayor Linda Lawrence 20 years ago, it has grown exponentially.

When it started, there were only 82 artists participating. This year, there will be more than 400 people with a square. Artists 12 and up are registered for a square to draw and kids under 12 can participate in the kids Chalkfest area.

With another busy year for Wausau Events, they are in need of volunteers.

Mort Mcbain, a Chalkfest Committee Member since 2004 says, ”We normally have about 40 to 45 volunteers that help us every year but this year we’re a little short so we’d like to ask anybody out there that can help to please show up and volunteer to work with us this weekend for 3 to 4 hours.”

Volunteers are needed to hand out chalk and show people to their squares but do not need art experience.

Special to Chalkfest this year will be a 3-D chalk drawing on 3rd Street from a pair of former featured artists. This year will also include a gallery in the Center for Visual Arts with photographs from the last 20 years of Chalkfest.

The event will last until Sunday afternoon when the contest judging will begin. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the United Way volunteer page: https://unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com/aem/general/event/?doc_id=6270

