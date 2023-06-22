News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

August trial date set for Wausau shooting suspect

Desmond Mayo's previous booking photo
Desmond Mayo's previous booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A five-day trial is scheduled to begin in August for the suspect in a Marathon County shooting case.

Desmond Mayo is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide following the Feb. 4 shooting. He was arrested on Feb. 7 in Illinois.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot on Mcintosh Road in the town of Wausau. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital. The victim identified the shooter as Mayo.

Mayo remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.

The trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 28.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Zywicki booking photo
Man, 24, arrested following high-speed chase overnight in Wood, Portage counties
Adria Walker
UPDATE: Girl reported missing from Port Edwards found safe
Sheriff’s Office: Man dies by suicide at Rhinelander area store
Emergency crews respond to a plane crash in a Waunakee neighborhood, on June 21, 2023.
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Laettner’s basketball camp will hit the courts of Mosinee High School from July 31st-August 2nd.
Former NBA vet, Duke star Christian Laettner returns to Mosinee to host basketball camp in July

Latest News

Rendering of potential solar array design
Task force meets to discuss Wausau solar array project
This is just one of the cows you could see at the farm.
Stratford’s Dairy Breakfast to be hosted by Redetzke’s No Joke Dairy Farm June 24
You might have a break from watering the garden over the weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather: Sizzling temperatures continue, much needed wet weather this weekend
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast