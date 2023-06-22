August trial date set for Wausau shooting suspect
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A five-day trial is scheduled to begin in August for the suspect in a Marathon County shooting case.
Desmond Mayo is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide following the Feb. 4 shooting. He was arrested on Feb. 7 in Illinois.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot on Mcintosh Road in the town of Wausau. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital. The victim identified the shooter as Mayo.
Mayo remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.
The trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 28.
