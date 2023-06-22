Toxic blue-green algae is likely this summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the summer months bring warmer weather and increased sunlight, the presence of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, will likely become a growing concern in the Wausau area. Blue-green algae, which can be highly toxic to humans and animals, can be present year-round but it’s much more likely in the summer months for a variety of reasons.

“With the warm weather, sunlight, fertilizer runoff either from yards or in agricultural use...it feeds the algae and it can grow into these large blooms where they become more dangerous for animals and humans,” said Dale Grosskurth, the Marathon County Health Department’s Environmental Health Resources Coordinator.

Despite its name, blue-green algae comes in a variety of colors including white, brown, red and purple. Many things can resemble blue-green algae such as regular algae and pollen but recognizing the appearance of real blue-green algae is crucial for public safety said Grosskurth.

Blue-green algae may be difficult to pick out amongst other similar water elements. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

“Blue Green Algae typically looks like somebody poured latex paint on the water surface,” he said. “When you see something like that, that should be a signal to you. ‘We need to stay out of this, keep our pets out of it, not go splashing around or recreating in it’.”

To determine the safety of water sources, there are a few tests people can use. One method is the stick method, where a person uses a sturdy stick to lift the algae and hold it up to observe its texture. If it looks stringy and textured, it is likely regular algae. If it looks like paint, it’s likely blue-green algae.

Grosskurth said individuals who suspect the presence of blue-green algae should stay away from the water and report it to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

If contact with blue-green algae occurs, immediate action is necessary said Grosskurth. He recommends rinsing off as quickly as possible with clean water. For humans, symptoms of blue-green algae exposure include vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, coughing, headache, skin blisters and skin irritation. Inhalation, ingestion and skin contact are all routes of exposure that should be avoided.

Blue-green algae does not only impact humans. Pets are also vulnerable to it. Signs of blue-green algae poisoning in animals include vomiting, lethargy, diarrhea and unusual tiredness. Most cases of blue-green algae poisoning in animals result in severe consequences said April Peter, a veterinary technician at Wisconsin Valley Veterinary Service.

“Death is very likely because it is so toxic and there is no anatomical antidote for the toxins,” Peter said.

This doesn’t mean people and pets can’t enjoy their summer though said Peter.

“Dogs love to swim, and they enjoy it just as much as the humans do. But just be cautious of which lake you’re at,” Peter said. “Just don’t risk the potential for a fatal outcome.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.