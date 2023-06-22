Task force meets to discuss Wausau solar array project

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is moving forward again with its plans to look at solar energy as a potential power source for the new water treatment facility. The city has been looking at the viability of a solar array since the fall of 2021. Those conversations stopped when the city discovered PFAS in its water supply.

In January, the city of Wausau said the PFAS level was below detectable levels. Now, the city’s task force is getting another look at what a solar array could look like.

On Wednesday night, engineering firm Clark Dietz summarized the impact of solar energy.

“Operational maintenance is relatively low. In fact, significantly, much lower than running another type of power generation facility, which is why you’ve seen companies who are utility companies putting up solar arrays themselves,” explained Tonia Westphal from Clark Dietz.

Westphal spoke about the three different design options. One maximized the property, another disturbed no trees and a third option involved some tree removal.

The location being considered is at 1010 Bugbee Avenue. That’s west of the Wisconsin River and southeast of Monk Botanical Gardens. The task force didn’t take any action at Wednesday’s meeting. It was only an opportunity to get a little background on how to move forward with the city’s goals and design plans.

