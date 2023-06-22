Stratford’s Dairy Breakfast to be hosted by Redetzke’s No Joke Dairy Farm June 24

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast will be held this Saturday in Stratford. It will be Redetzke family’s first year hosting a dairy breakfast.

The family said they’ve been wanting to do it for years, so they jumped on the opportunity.

“We’re anticipating it heavily and excited to see everyone here,” owner and operator Matt Redetzke said.

Redetzke’s No Joke Dairy Farm was named after now-owner Matt Redetzke who left the welding field to come back home to the family farm. He said his family was shocked but he told them that it was ‘no joke.’

After attending many dairy breakfasts themselves, they wanted theirs to be unique. One of the important aspects was to include their Mennonite and Amish friends. This meant changing the day from Sunday to Saturday.

“The PPA that’s putting it on has never hosted it on a Saturday before and that was one thing we kind of pushed for,” owner and operator Sam Redetzke said.

The day is not the only difference between other dairy breakfasts. They will have various family-friendly activities.

“We have an ultrasound demonstration that the vet is going to do. We’ll also have our hoof trimmer with his shoot set up,” Sam said.

“We have a bounce house. We got a couple people that will be selling. We have a lady that will be selling lotions that she makes out of cow milk and also maple sugar stuff that will be sold here as well,” Owner Brittany Redetzke said.

The breakfast will include eggs, pancakes, sausage, ice cream and cheese curds.

Food will be served from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 24 at Redetzke’s No Joke Dairy Farm. The address for the farm is 216601 Wescott Ave in Stratford.

They are still looking for a few volunteers. Click here to sign up.

