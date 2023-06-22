Preparations underway for ‘North American Whitewater Open Canoe Slalom Championships’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whitewater Park is where more than 60 canoe paddlers from across North America will compete this weekend. Wednesday was their second day of practice, the competition begins Friday. Andrew Westwood is taking advantage of the extra days to prepare.

“You want to have some sort of highly dramatic moves balanced off with those requiring a lot of technical precision,” said Andrew Westwood, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Westwood has been canoeing competitively for more than 25 years. He says Wausau’s course stands out from the rest. Not only that, he helped design the course.

“It’s one of my favorite courses to come to, partly because of the technical nature of the rock placement and the eddy pools and current. People kind of pull out all the stops to attend here. This is a great course,” said Westwood.

“It’s really unique because it is in an urban setting right because it’s right in the city. You usually don’t find that in places around the country,” said Tim White, Executive Director of Visit Wausau.

White said the competition will draw competitors from around the world to Marathon County.

“You get to see people from Canada, from Mexico, from countries as far away as Japan, Spain. Over the years there have been folks from many countries that have competed at OC nationals,” said Brian H, race chair.

In turn, it helps out the local economy. White said it’s going to bring at least $100,000 to the local economy. Making it a win-win for Wausau and canoe competitors.

Practice started on Tuesday and continues through Thursday. All are welcome to watch. The competition will be in full swing Friday through Sunday for more details click here.

