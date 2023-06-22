News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Preparations underway for ‘North American Whitewater Open Canoe Slalom Championships’

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whitewater Park is where more than 60 canoe paddlers from across North America will compete this weekend. Wednesday was their second day of practice, the competition begins Friday. Andrew Westwood is taking advantage of the extra days to prepare.

“You want to have some sort of highly dramatic moves balanced off with those requiring a lot of technical precision,” said Andrew Westwood, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Westwood has been canoeing competitively for more than 25 years. He says Wausau’s course stands out from the rest. Not only that, he helped design the course.

“It’s one of my favorite courses to come to, partly because of the technical nature of the rock placement and the eddy pools and current. People kind of pull out all the stops to attend here. This is a great course,” said Westwood.

“It’s really unique because it is in an urban setting right because it’s right in the city. You usually don’t find that in places around the country,” said Tim White, Executive Director of Visit Wausau.

White said the competition will draw competitors from around the world to Marathon County.

“You get to see people from Canada, from Mexico, from countries as far away as Japan, Spain. Over the years there have been folks from many countries that have competed at OC nationals,” said Brian H, race chair.

In turn, it helps out the local economy. White said it’s going to bring at least $100,000 to the local economy. Making it a win-win for Wausau and canoe competitors.

Practice started on Tuesday and continues through Thursday. All are welcome to watch. The competition will be in full swing Friday through Sunday for more details click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Zywicki booking photo
Man, 24, arrested following high-speed chase overnight in Wood, Portage counties
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Cody Provost, 30
Wisconsin Rapids man arrested following Friday’s hit and run in Town of Seneca
Volunteers for Balloon Fest a little up in the air as prep gets underway
Adria Walker
UPDATE: Girl reported missing from Port Edwards found safe

Latest News

International whitewater competition practice
Free U.S. Senior Open viewing party
Temperatures will be above average and warm in the 90s
First Alert Weather: Summer arrives Wednesday as summer heat continues to pour into Wisconsin
Bantr's on location bar where a bartender will serve drinks during the viewing.
Rothschild apartment to host free U.S. Senior Open Championship viewing party