News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Postal worker collapses, dies while working during excessive heat warning

Officials in Texas say a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier died earlier this week while on the...
Officials in Texas say a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier died earlier this week while on the job.(AP Photo/John Minchillo | File image)
By KWTX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - A Postal Service worker has died in Texas while delivering mail during an excessive heat warning.

KWTX reports that 66-year-old Eugene Gates died on Tuesday while out working for the U.S. Postal Service.

Gates reportedly collapsed in the front yard of a home, and a neighbor performed CPR on him. However, the 66-year-old did not survive.

The agency shared the following statement:

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered yesterday involving a Lakewood Post Office Letter Carrier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

The Lakewood area is a neighborhood located about eight miles outside of downtown Dallas.

According to the National Weather Service, the Dallas-Fort Worth area was under an excessive heat warning on Tuesday as the heat index was as high as 112 degrees.

No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Zywicki booking photo
Man, 24, arrested following high-speed chase overnight in Wood, Portage counties
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Cody Provost, 30
Wisconsin Rapids man arrested following Friday’s hit and run in Town of Seneca
Volunteers for Balloon Fest a little up in the air as prep gets underway
Adria Walker
UPDATE: Girl reported missing from Port Edwards found safe

Latest News

More than 60 racers will compete.
Preparations underway for ‘North American Whitewater Open Canoe Slalom Championships’
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans plays during the AFC NFL championship...
Clark Haggans, longtime NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, dies at 46
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Report...
In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
International whitewater competition practice
Free U.S. Senior Open viewing party