News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Over 90 garage sales to be open for Kronenwetter’s Garage Sale Weekend

Village of Kronenwetter's Garage Sale Weekend starts Friday.
Village of Kronenwetter's Garage Sale Weekend starts Friday.(Village of Kronenwetter)
By April Pupp
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting June 23, over 90 garage sales will open their doors for people to buy items.

“We are hoping people find what they need, and maybe some items they didn’t think they needed,” Planning Technician William Gau said. “This event is very popular in the Village. We hope residents and non-residents will both benefit.”

The event will run Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.

Maps will outline the locations of the sales as well as a list of the items being sold at each home.

A physical map can be picked up at the Kronenwetter Municipal Center at 1582 Kronenwetter Drive or for an online version click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Zywicki booking photo
Man, 24, arrested following high-speed chase overnight in Wood, Portage counties
Adria Walker
UPDATE: Girl reported missing from Port Edwards found safe
Sheriff’s Office: Man dies by suicide at Rhinelander area store
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
Emergency crews respond to a plane crash in a Waunakee neighborhood, on June 21, 2023.
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan

Latest News

Desmond Mayo's previous booking photo
August trial date set for Wausau shooting suspect
Rendering of potential solar array design
Task force meets to discuss Wausau solar array project
This is just one of the cows you could see at the farm.
Stratford’s Dairy Breakfast to be hosted by Redetzke’s No Joke Dairy Farm June 24
You might have a break from watering the garden over the weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather: Sizzling temperatures continue, much needed wet weather this weekend