Over 90 garage sales to be open for Kronenwetter’s Garage Sale Weekend

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting June 23, over 90 garage sales will open their doors for people to buy items.

“We are hoping people find what they need, and maybe some items they didn’t think they needed,” Planning Technician William Gau said. “This event is very popular in the Village. We hope residents and non-residents will both benefit.”

The event will run Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.

Maps will outline the locations of the sales as well as a list of the items being sold at each home.

A physical map can be picked up at the Kronenwetter Municipal Center at 1582 Kronenwetter Drive or for an online version click here.

