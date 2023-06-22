Oneida County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of fatal shooting at Hodag Gun and Loan

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at Hodag Gun and Loan.

Deputies responded to the business around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The body of a man was located at the Lincoln Street property.

Investigators said there is not threat to the community, but did call it an active crime scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

