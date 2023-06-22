‘Make Music’ event held at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point kicked off the first day of summer with an international event, ‘Make Music Day.’

Heid Music hosted the ‘Make Music Event’ at Pfiffner Park on Wednesday. More than 60 people attended including musical artists across the spectrum of performances. ‘Make Music Day’ is a free celebration of music across the world on June 21st.

“It’s really an opportunity for people to experience together and also come check out music they wouldn’t otherwise be able to experience,” said Maggie Rosek with Heid Music.

The day has become an international phenomenon. The celebration was first launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique. Today, it celebrates on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries around the world. In Stevens Point, musicians of various styles and different skill levels gathered using music to spread joy to the community.

Middle and high school students from the Aber Suzuki Center and Central Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra performed, followed by the CWSO Steel Band.

“After COVID here we are just trying to boost up our numbers. We think more musicians and more kids playing music is really important especially today with Make Music Day,” said Tessa Taylor, Executive Director of the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra.

Stevens Point’s Mayor Mike Wiza said music is a great way to bring people together while also celebrating the first day of summer.

“We embrace arts, culture, diversity and that is what brings people here it’s the philosophy that we have that everyone is welcomed we celebrate our differences and we encourage creativity,” said Wiza.

A fundraiser for the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra will be held at the Mathias Mitchel Public Square on Thursday at 5 p.m.

