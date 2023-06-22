First Alert Weather: Sizzling temperatures continue, rain to cool us down this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Continue to stay hydrated and cool for the remainder of the week as temperatures rise towards the 90s through Saturday. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop over the weekend, allowing for seasonable temperatures to return for next week.

Air Quality Advisory in effect through 11 PM Friday due to the haze and smokey sky conditions. Air quality index remains unhealthy for some Thursday and Friday. Weekend rain chances will help improve the quality of rain.

For now, a high pressure system sitting over the Great Lakes region continues to keep our weather conditions calm and quiet Thursday and much of Friday. Highs near 90 during the afternoons on Thursday and Friday. Some areas may not hit 90-degrees, but those who don’t will still be very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Dew points the next few days won’t have an impact on our humidity values.

A low pressure system approaches from the NW on Friday night, where the northwestern half of our viewing area will pick up scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms. The low pressure tracks in a cold front Saturday, likely producing rounds for scattered rain during the morning hours. Rain in the morning to fall mostly over the northwoods region.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Parts of Central Wisconsin may not see any rain until the late evening Saturday. Rain will keep those up north cooler Saturday, with highs remaining near the 90s for those who don’t see daytime rain.

Scattered rain showers likely spreading over much of North Central Wisconsin Sunday. The rain and cold front will help cool high temperatures down to the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Total rain accumulations from Friday night through Sunday nearing three-quarters of an inch, with some areas picking up closer to an inch of rain, especially those who see thunderstorms. Rain may linger into Monday of next week. Extended forecast hinting at the 70s during the next work week.

