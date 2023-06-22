News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Sizzling temperatures continue, rain to cool us down this weekend

High temperatures continue to run towards the 90s. Relief from the heat on the way following showers and storms over the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Continue to stay hydrated and cool for the remainder of the week as temperatures rise towards the 90s through Saturday. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop over the weekend, allowing for seasonable temperatures to return for next week.

Hot and sunny for the next few days with rain chances over the weekend
Hot and sunny for the next few days with rain chances over the weekend(WSAW)

Air Quality Advisory in effect through 11 PM Friday due to the haze and smokey sky conditions. Air quality index remains unhealthy for some Thursday and Friday. Weekend rain chances will help improve the quality of rain.

Air quality advisory remains in effect through Friday night
Air quality advisory remains in effect through Friday night(WSAW)

For now, a high pressure system sitting over the Great Lakes region continues to keep our weather conditions calm and quiet Thursday and much of Friday. Highs near 90 during the afternoons on Thursday and Friday. Some areas may not hit 90-degrees, but those who don’t will still be very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Dew points the next few days won’t have an impact on our humidity values.

Low dew points Thursday and Friday. Humidity values increase over the weekend due to rain chances
Low dew points Thursday and Friday. Humidity values increase over the weekend due to rain chances(WSAW)
Temperatures the next few days will cause pavement temperatures to heat up.
Temperatures the next few days will cause pavement temperatures to heat up.(WSAW)

A low pressure system approaches from the NW on Friday night, where the northwestern half of our viewing area will pick up scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms. The low pressure tracks in a cold front Saturday, likely producing rounds for scattered rain during the morning hours. Rain in the morning to fall mostly over the northwoods region.

Isolated to scattered rain possible Friday night for the northern half. Some storms possible
Isolated to scattered rain possible Friday night for the northern half. Some storms possible(WSAW)
Scattered showers track in over the NW Saturday morning
Scattered showers track in over the NW Saturday morning(WSAW)

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Parts of Central Wisconsin may not see any rain until the late evening Saturday. Rain will keep those up north cooler Saturday, with highs remaining near the 90s for those who don’t see daytime rain.

Areas of scattered rain Saturday morning
Areas of scattered rain Saturday morning(WSAW)
Scattered showers and storms Saturday evening for the northern half
Scattered showers and storms Saturday evening for the northern half(WSAW)

Scattered rain showers likely spreading over much of North Central Wisconsin Sunday. The rain and cold front will help cool high temperatures down to the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Rain and storms could continue for Sunday
Rain and storms could continue for Sunday(WSAW)

Total rain accumulations from Friday night through Sunday nearing three-quarters of an inch, with some areas picking up closer to an inch of rain, especially those who see thunderstorms. Rain may linger into Monday of next week. Extended forecast hinting at the 70s during the next work week.

Total rain amounts up to an inch
Total rain amounts up to an inch(WSAW)

