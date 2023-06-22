First Alert Weather: Sizzling temperatures continue, much needed wet weather this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The hot and hazy weather will continue for the rest of the work week and into the start of the weekend. Rounds of showers with scattered storms. Highs will be close to 90 degrees through Saturday, then noticeably cooler Sunday and Monday. Some sunshine returns for next week with seasonable highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Drought conditions have expanded across the state. Over 78% of Wisconsin is in a moderate drought. (WSAW)

The latest Drought Monitor was released on Thursday and it shows that a moderate drought has expanded across the Badger State. 78% of the state is in the moderate drought category, while almost 8% is in a severe drought. With rain and storms in the works for the second half of the weekend, this should help to provide some relief from the dry conditions.

Air Quality Advisory in effect through Friday night. (WSAW)

Air Quality Advisory remains in effect through 11 PM Friday due to the haze and smokey sky conditions. The air quality index will fluctuate from moderate (yellow) to unhealthy for some (orange) through Friday night. With a change in the weather pattern this weekend, the air quality should improve.

Mostly clear and warm Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows in the low 60s. (WSAW)

A ridge of high pressure has stayed across the western Great Lakes for several days, keeping it dry and rather warm to hot. It remains dry for the rest of Thursday into Thursday night. Temps will slip back from near 90 to the upper 50s to low 60s by morning on Friday. If you will be taking the dog for a walk, try to do so during the first part of the morning, or early evening hours when air and pavement temperatures aren’t as high.

Temperatures the next few days will cause pavement temperatures to heat up. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine on Friday with a chance of an isolated afternoon to early evening storm. No severe storms are expected. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A chance of isolated showers and storms in the area Friday afternoon to the early evening. (WSAW)

Some clouds Friday night and mild. There is a chance of showers or a storm in the north overnight into Saturday morning. The Marathon County Dairy Breakfast takes place Saturday morning in Stratford. It will be dry and warm with temps rising from the 60s to the low to mid 80s by midday. Staying rather warm for the start of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Dry and warm for the Marathon County Dairy Breakfast Saturday. (WSAW)

Showers and storms possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Low pressure and a cold front arrives on Sunday. Rounds of showers and scattered storms are expected. The potential for severe storms is low, but any stronger storms will produce downpours, gusty winds, lightning, and perhaps small hail. Highs on Sunday top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Rainfall might be appreciable Sunday into Monday. 1-2" could fall. (WSAW)

Clouds hang around for Monday with a lingering chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny Wednesday with afternoon readings peaking around 80. The next chance of showers or storms could be next Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

