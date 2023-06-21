News and First Alert Weather App
Worzalla donates books in support, empowerment of World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day
By Kim Reinders and Tom Zurawski
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In honor of World Refugee Day, Worzalla in Stevens Point is donating books to the Refugee and Immigrant Support and Empowerment Program, or RISE.

The program provides refugee families in Portage County with social, educational, and economic resources. Tuesday’s community event “Making Central Wisconsin a Better Home for Refugees” is celebrating new neighbors while educating others about their struggles to get to where they are now.

Erin Olson, vice president of Capacity Building at CAP Services said, “We knew that we wanted to provide support beyond what the government can. Our program will recruit volunteers to provide longer-term support for the individuals and families who are coming from all over the world.”

Worzalla spokesperson Patrick Kabangu said, “We need to learn and understand what is the need of the refugees. What can we do for them to be better in our community?”

Worzalla donated the books to share the love of reading with younger refugees in Stevens Point.

