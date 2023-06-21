News and First Alert Weather App
Woodchucks fail to bring in game-tying run in the 9th, fall 3-2 to Rafters

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Woodchucks attempted to split the season series vs. the Rafters, but failed as Wisconsin Rapids defeats Wausau 3-2.

The Woodchucks first touched home plate off a wild pitch that sent in Jake Baker in the bottom of the third.

But thanks to a Brendan Bobo three-run shot, the rafters would climb ahead towards two run lead in the sixth. Dalton Pearson hit a solo home run in the 8th to cut the Woodchucks deficit to one. The Woodchucks had the game-tying run on third with no outs in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Rafters will head down to Green Bay for a double header against the Rockers tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Meanwhile, the Woodchucks will host a double-header of their own, welcome the Madison Mallards at the same times tomorrow.

