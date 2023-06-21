News and First Alert Weather App
PSC approves Wausau water rate increase, will take effect July 1

(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has approved the increase to the city of Wausau customers’ water rates.

Those increases will take effect on July 1. Last winter, the city stated the increase was necessary due to a 56.5% increase in gross plant investment and a 40.6% increase in operating expenses. The last water rate case was completed in 2020.

The total increase in water revenues requested is $4,737,469 which will result in an estimated overall rate increase of 64.31% over the water utility’s present revenues. The water bill for an average residential customer with a ⅝-inch or ¾-inch meter who uses 1,200 cubic feet of water per quarter will increase from $72.87 to $112.23, or just over 54%, including the public fire protection charge.

