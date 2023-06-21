News and First Alert Weather App
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan

Emergency crews respond to a plane crash in a Waunakee neighborhood, on June 21, 2023.
Emergency crews respond to a plane crash in a Waunakee neighborhood, on June 21, 2023.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) – Two people were injured early Wednesday afternoon when a plane trying to make an emergency landing crashed into the back of a minivan parked along a street in a Waunakee neighborhood, Police Chief Adam Kreitzman confirmed.

Kreitzman explained during a news conference that the small, single-engine craft had just departed from the city’s airport when it lost power and the pilot circled around to look for a safe place to land. Seeing a straight path along Knightsbridge Road, the pilot brought the plane down just before 12:55 p.m.; however, the plane did not stop before hitting the back of the parked minivan.

Both people on the plane suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. In light of what happened, though, Kreitzman described what happened as a good outcome.

“Anytime you have an airplane trying to make a landing on a public street and there’s no serious injuries… ultimately, I would say this a pretty miraculous incident,” he said.

Kreitzman said his department is investigating and have reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration. The federal agency confirmed it and the National Traffic and Safety Board will conduct their own investigation into the incident. The FAA expects its preliminary report to be issued as soon as Thursday.

The NTSB said it expects its preliminary report to be released in two to three weeks.

Waunakee Airport General Manager Jim Meier confirmed the plane took off from there and said the plane’s destination was unknown.

