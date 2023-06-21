Online registration open for Portage County Humane Society fundraiser ‘Walk for Wags’

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Online registration is still open for Walk for Wags. The 1.5 mile dog walk is a fundraiser for the Portage County Humane Society.

Click here to sign up.

The event will be held Sunday, June 25 at Pfiffner Pioneer Park. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s highlights include a flag color guard by the local VFW Post 10262, military working dog handler, Portage County Humane Officer table, Cycling Without Age, free children’s events, food, ice cream, a multitude of vendors, and a Patriotic Pet Fashion Show.

In-person registration begins at 10:30 a.m. on the day of the walk. The walk begins at 11 a.m. And the pet fashion show is at 12:30 p.m.

People can walk with or without their pets.

WSAW Channel 7′s Jeff Thelen will serve as guest emcee.

